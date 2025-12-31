Penticton News

Board chair of Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen reflects on 2025

Photo: RDOS Mark Pendergraft, 2024 RDOS board of directors chair.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board chair is reflecting on another busy year as 2026 approaches.

Mark Pendergraft said one highlight is the acquisition of a new RDOS building for housing the regional district offices, something that had been discussed as a growing need for a while.

"That's kind of a big step in the right direction I think, so we can get all of our staff consolidated into one location rather than spread all over," Pendergraft said.

Another big positive was the Adra Tunnel reopening above Naramata. The historic tunnel was completely refurbished for the public to enjoy by a volunteer group with the support of the RDOS board.

He said public feedback has been great.

"I unfortunately haven't been up there yet to see it. It's something I want, that's on my to do list, going to have to be pushed off to next year," Pendergraft said.

This year, two board meetings were held in the more far-flung communities from headquarters in Penticton. One meeting was in Princeton and the other in Osoyoos, an effort to make board meetings more inclusive to representatives from those communities.

"The intent is to continue to do that and keep spreading them out through each community as we can," Pendergraft said.

"It's not always that easy to do, but we are planning on doing a few more of those each year or so."

An ongoing adjustment in some of the RDOS electoral area communities is garbage and recycle collection with automated trucks as opposed to people picking up and throwing in waste by hand.

That involved a rollout of new equipment and new rules.

"Some people, I'm sure, liked it. Others, probably not so much," Pendergraft said.

Looking ahead, the Okanagan Falls incorporation progress, which began in 2025, is continuing this coming year.

The process of moving into the new RDOS building will begin in 2026, as well as putting the current location on Martin Street on the market for sale which would bring costs down considerably for the new building.

Next year is an election year, and while Pendergraft is astounded at how fast 20 years on the board has flown by, he is currently considering keeping his name in the ring for one more term.

To cap off, Pendergraft wished everyone in the region well.

"I would just ask people to enjoy their time with their families and friends, and stay safe if they're doing any traveling."