Unique Penticton Jeep-loving group combines car love with charity focus

A newly formed Penticton-based Jeep club has made its cheerful mark in the community by completing its first charitable initiative.

The Penticton Jeepers Club was founded in 2025 by Terry Vandament, who thought Jeep owners and enthusiasts could come together to drive - both literally and figuratively.

The group launched a toy drive for the children's ward at Penticton Regional Hospital, seeing Jeep owners from around the South Okanagan pack their vehicles and spread the joy.

“I’ve been a Jeep enthusiast for a very long time, and I honestly needed something positive to fill my time,” said Vandament. “It started as a way to meet people who love Jeeps, but it quickly turned into something much bigger.”

He decided to apply for not-for-profit status and focus the club on giving back.



“I really had a vision of helping others,” he said. “Not just a group getting together to do Jeep things, but something meaningful.”



Membership and community interest grew quickly, as the community formed and geared up for its first charitable act.

Some businesses and corporate sponsors stepped up to join, including Just For Fun, Moduline, Parker’s Chrysler Jeep, Integra Tire, Bling Performance, Okanagan Home Center, and the Dragonboat Pub.



And this is just the beginning.



“This has really confirmed that people want to be part of something positive,” he said. “We’re excited to keep growing, supporting our community, and showing what can happen when people come together for the right reasons.”



Find out more about the Jeepers online here.