Saturday, Dec 27
Penticton News  

Penticton's Discovery House making final 2025 push for donations to help recovery

Time left to change lives

Chelsea Powrie - Dec 27, 2025 / 10:52 am | Story: 591315

Penticton's Discovery House addiction recovery centre is winding down 2025 with a few days left to contribute to their annual Shed the Light on Addiction campaign.

The non-profit relies on supporters, donors, volunteers, partners and community members to do their work helping men in the South Okanagan recover and return to their families.

"At Discovery House, we believe that recovery happens best in the context of healthy relationships and a sense of family. We strive to model these values every day so that the men we support can rebuild trust, connection, and a sense of belonging as part of their recovery journey," the Discovery House team writes in a year-end press release.

"We recognize that this is a challenging time for many, and that choosing where to give is not easy. If you are able, please consider making an end-of-year gift before December 31. Every contribution makes a meaningful impact, and donations of $20 or more are eligible for a charitable tax receipt," the team explains.

"Thank you for your generosity, your trust, and for being part of the family that helps us shed the light on addiction and recovery."

