Penticton News

Local politics story of the year: Penticton rejects provincial tiny homes project

Tiny homes, big controversy

Chelsea Powrie

Castanet is revisiting the top South Okanagan stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for our local politics story of the year, we revisit Penticton's tiny homes discussion.

After a delay and a contentious public information period, council voted in December not to allow 50 temporary low-barrier tiny homes on a city-owned lot.

The proposed project would have been installed through the provincially-funded Heart and Hearth program, and would have seen a 24/7 staffed development of tiny homes for up to three years, aimed at alleviating the issue of homeless encampments in the city and funnelling people towards more permanent housing.

The development would not have been a shelter, as residents would have paid low rent.

City staff had, at council's direction, been lobbying for Heart and Hearth program funding for quite some time. A similar program exists in Kelowna, and Mayor Tom Dyas sent a letter sharing its success in his city.

A sticking point for some in the community and on council was that it would have been "wet," meaning no rules against consumption of substances and an overdose prevention location on site.

When the funding and the project from the province were first put to council in early November, council voted to delay a green light, citing concerns from citizens over lack of consultation and potential community impact.

In the subsequent weeks, multiple information sessions were held, and correspondence collected. That correspondence amounted to hundreds of pages from residents expressing both support and concern that council received.

During that time the Ministry of Housing warned they may explore "reallocating the funds" for the project to another community should Penticton delay or deny.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the reason for the "wet" requirement for this particular Penticton-specific proposal is to make it as low-barrier to access as possible, to get people off the streets first and then connect them with recovery services.

Many on council balked at the perceived ultimatum by the ministry, and cited concerns that they still did not have enough time to consider or details about how the 50-unit facility would actually operate.

"While we've been advocating for provincial dollars, for support from the province for in order to engage in partnership with the province, I don't think that that many of us were completely aware of what that might look like, until recently," Coun. Shannon Stewart said.

Council ultimately denied the permit 5-2 during a vote in December, effectively turning down millions in provincial funds — calling into question for some whether the province will play ball again on future projects.

"What we need to understand, and what the public needs to know, is the way that the provincial government works is that they have a treasury. The treasury gives the budget to the ministries. This ministry has a budget for this Heart and Hearth program. We are top of the list now, and if we want to access those funds, then now is the time to say," Mayor Julius Bloomfield said.

Other communities are advocating for money for such a program.

"So that is the reason why there's the pressure. The pressure is the money that the government has. They need to put their money to work. And if we are not going to put it to work in Penticton, they'll take that budget and they'll put it to work with somewhere where it is effective."

Bloomfield and Coun. Isaac Gilbert voted in favour of the temporary use permit, while Couns. Stewart, Jason Reynen, Campbell Watt and Ryan Graham voted against.