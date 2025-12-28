Penticton News

'It's been a whirlwind': New Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP talks 2025

'Whirlwind' year for MP

Photo: Helena Konanz Helena Konanz in a file election photo.

The new Member of Parliament for Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay has had a busy year learning the ropes, getting things set up and working on goals for her time in Ottawa and at home.

MP Helena Konanz was elected with the Conservative Party in the spring election, following a partial term as a Penticton city councillor.

"It's been a whirlwind eight months, but I think my team has gotten a lot done," Konanz said.

One achievement so far was setting up office in a new location, on the corner of Wade and Winnipeg.

"I was able to hire some great staff for that local office to help our local people here, and also hire some great staff in Ottawa," Konanz said.

With setup done, Konanz has been proud of issues she has brought forward so far in the House of Commons.

"I brought forward the voice of forestry workers that are facing major job losses. We've already lost thousands of in BC, across the country, and that includes Grand Forks [in my riding]," Konanz said.

"I think the main thing I'm stressing there is that we have to continue to negotiate, and no one is negotiating right now in with the US. It's not easy, for sure, it's not an easy subject, but we can't be silent on it."

Another issue has been a call for federal government help with repairs on Highway 97, a joint proposal with MP Dan Albas from the neighbouring riding and many MLAs, mayors and MPs from up and down the valley to do something about it.

"That rockslide, it affected all of us so much. Everything is so centralized for us now, it's important for us to be able to get to Kelowna," Konanz said.

"Right now [in the winter], if there were to be another slide as there are quite often and the road was closed again, there would be people trying to use the 201 [Forest Service Road on the east side of the lake], and that is very dangerous, they will get stuck.

But if you've been waiting for a hip operation for a year, and it happens to be tomorrow, you're going to find a way to get up there."

Another weather-related issue this year was flooding in the Similkameen Valley. Konanz visited Princeton to look at their infrastructure and their federal funding needs.

She said she heard from people she met with there that feel federal promises for flooding mitigation since the last big flood in 2021 have not been upheld.

"It's not fair to the people who live there. It's very scary," Konanz said.

Something Konanz has already learned more about is air travel in the vast riding, and how important multiple connections and airlines are to ensure people get can to larger hubs.

"There are less and less flights going in and out of many communities, especially small communities," she said, adding she met with Air Canada near the end of 2025 to advocate that they come back to the Penticton airport.

She said there also need to be upgrades to many local airports to ensure flights are less frequently cancelled.

Another highlights include her place on the Standing Committee for Health, working to address doctor shortages and ER closures.

That position will continue into 2026, and she is looking forward to her work on that issue, plus another.

"What I have done is confronted the Minister of Health at the Health Committee about the decriminalization pilot program that continues here in BC. And I have asked her very seriously whether we should continue this, and whether she's going to stop this," Konanz said.

"It's affecting us locally here in so many social issues that we're having, and yet that program continues ... it's just bad policy to pass out drugs when there's no services to help these people who want to quit drugs [such as detox beds]."

As the new year approaches, Konanz wanted to assure her constituents that she is working for them, and that anyone with an issue can contact her or pop by the office on Wade and Winnipeg.

"And I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a really happy 2026, and in the House of Commons I'm working on trying to make it more affordable, and trying to make sure that everyone can keep their jobs, keep working hard, keep being able to buy a house, keep being able to buy food at the grocery stores, making sure that life is good for Canadians."