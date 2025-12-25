Curl up with cozy reads and Okanagan sips this holiday season

Penticton News

Cozy local sips and reads

Photo: Monique Tamminga Some favourite sips and reads from Castanet's own Monique Tamminga.

Castanet freelancer & lover of good reads and good wine Monique Tamminga has shared her top picks and pairings for books and sips she enjoyed in 2025.

I can’t think of anything cozier than curling up under a warm blanket and disappearing into a good book. In a year marked by rising prices, political tension, and far too much suffering, books offer a much-needed refuge.

Sometimes, the best way to steady ourselves is to slip into our imagination — into adventure, mystery, and worlds beyond our own.

If you love the thrill of browsing through a bookstore for your next best read or curating your to-be-read, this list is for you. This holiday season, treat yourself or someone you love to a few can’t-put-down reads. Here are my favourite reads — and local sips — that I enjoyed in 2025.

Favourite Book of 2025

Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon

Frozen River is a story that stays with you long after the last page. I think often of its heroine—her courage, her tenacity, and the impossible injustices she faced in a time when women faced horrendous gender-based injustices.

Loosely inspired by the diary of 18th century Maine midwife Martha Ballard, the novel opens with the discovery of a murdered man encased in the ice of the Kennebec River. Martha is summoned to examine the body — only to learn it belongs to a man recently accused of a brutal sex assault on the local pastor’s wife.

What follows is a gripping blend of murder mystery and historical insight, immersing you in Martha’s world of riding on horseback during snow storms to deliver babies, her tender relationship with her husband and children and her determination for justice even it threatens everything.

I promise: you won’t be able to put this one down, especially that thrilling ending.

Honourable Mentions:

Allegedly by Tiffinay D. Jackson – explores the foster system through the story of a teen who ‘allegedly’ murdered a baby when she was nine.

Berry Pickers by Canadian author Amanda Peters – explores family bonds and intergenerational trauma among Indigenous peoples, centered on a young girl’s disappearance.

Pair them with: Black Sage Merlot (Osoyoos) – With its depth, soft chocolate notes, and hint of spice, this Merlot brings the perfect warmth against the Frozen River book’s stark, frozen-tundra setting.

Awesome Audiobook of 2025

Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

If you need a laugh, this audiobook delivers. A failed bank robbery leads to a chaotic hostage situation at an apartment open house. The cast of quirky characters—brought to life by fantastic narrators—makes it an unforgettable look at the human condition.

Honourable mention:

My favourite book of 2024 - Remarkably Bright Creatures - is as good or better in audiobook format.

Pair them with: Dirty Laundry’s Hush Rose (Summerland) – a fresh sip of strawberry and rhubarb.

Read Local

A Season in the Okanagan by Bill Arnott

A delightful surprise, this travel memoir features vivid imagery and original artwork of the Okanagan landscape. Arnott returns to his hometown to spread his father’s ashes, celebrating the Okanagan Valley’s landscapes, history, culture, and hidden gems. Beautifully written — a tribute to the region we’re so lucky to call home.

Honourable mention:

Inside Out by Faye Arcand (2025) Arcand is one of the founders of the Wine Country Writers’ Festival who has produced a suspense thriller with intriguing characters and thrilling pace.

Pair them with: Dominion Cider Co. (Summerland) Winter Spice apple soda in a can. There are options of alcoholic and non-alcoholic blends of apples and holiday spices to provide a warm taste of Okanagan winter, perfect for the ski slopes or by the fire.

Best Biography

A Memoir of Sorts by Margaret Atwood

A mammoth of a memoir at 600 pages, 86-year-old Margaret Atwood has finally written her biography. Book of Lives is funny, thoughtful, and full of the unmistakable voice behind The Handmaid’s Tale. The book starts with some hilarious anecdotes followed by the iconic writer explaining that it isn’t the writer that is interesting but the tales they create.

There is no scandal to reveal, as she admits upfront, but you do get to learn about young to old Atwood starting with her childhood in Nova Scotia.

Honourable mention:

Crying in H Mart by singer Michelle Zauner. Moving memoir about growing up the only Asian American in her school, going home to delicious Korean food and a mother with high expectations. Later, venturing to become a singer and then looking for her identity after losing her mom.

Pair them with: Kizuna (Kojo Sushi) berry sake (Penticton)– this is not your traditional sake but you’ll fall in love with these fruity sips. Fun flavours like their lemon and ginger (Japanese twist on a limoncello). The berry sake is a delicious blend of berries and fermentation. Serve well chilled.

Best Feel-Good Book

The Life Impossible by Matt Haig

With Matt Haig’s books, you can always expect a delightfully imaginative story, woven with the wisdom of a self-help guide — full of meaningful insights and life-affirming advice. Much like his famed The Midnight Library, which centered on the idea of not living a life defined by regret, The Life Impossible encourages readers to live boldly and embrace a sense of wonder. And as an added bonus, it’s set against the stunning backdrop of Ibiza. (Bonus - bought this one at The Book Shop in Penticton).

Pair them with: Over the Fence’s Hey Neighbour White (Osoyoos) – an aromatic blend showcasing Okanagan’s famous stone fruits like peaches and apricot.

Best Suspense

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

A compulsively readable mystery about a missing 13-year-old camper. Based in 20th century America the book has tangled family secrets, and class divides where everyone has something to hide.

Honourable mention:

Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell. If you love character-driven suspense novels that have more twists and turns than the Sea to Sky Highway, all Lisa Jewell books are for you. Her latest is a character study of three women who are strangers to each other but connected by one man.

Pair them with: Stag Hallows (Okanagan Falls) 2022 Pinot Noir with flavours of blackberry and spice, a soft wine perfect for turkey dinner.

Best Historical Fiction

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

I usually gravitate toward historical fiction set during World War II, but this year my reading took me to the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl of the United States. I love novels that teach history through powerful storytelling, and this one does exactly that.

It brings to life the devastating hardships faced by American farmers in the 1930s, when entire states like Texas dried up and were swallowed by dust. A mother and her children are forced to abandon their land, hungry, desperate, and clinging to survival. A deeply tragic, unforgettable read.

Honourable mention:

The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes. An unlikely group of women form a bond through becoming travelling librarians, delivering books by horseback to remote communities while challenging societal norms in Depression-era Kentucky. One of my all-time favourite historical fiction novels where Moyes is at her best storytelling.

Pair them with: Cannery Brewing’s Naramata Nut Brown Ale – an absolute classic and Cannery owner Patt Dyck’s favourite. Velvety soft with rich dark malts make for a perfect winter beer.

Books on 2026 To-Be-Read List:

My Friends by Fredrik Backman

The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley

Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall

Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy

The Book of Lost Names by Kirsten Harmel

The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell by Robert Dugoni