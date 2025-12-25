Penticton News

Penticton-Summerland school district head talks year of challenges and successes

Year of change at schools

Photo: File photo SD 67 headquarters in Penticton.

It was a year of transitions and success in School District 67, Okanagan-Skaha.

The district, which covers Summerland and Penticton, underwent school closures and a consolidating transition away from middle schools to an elementary and high school model.

While the transition is still new, superintendent Todd Manuel said he is most proud, looking back at 2025, of local students and their achievements.

"I think back to Toys for Tots to Teens, Halloween for Hunger in Summerland, 10,000 Tonight, there's been a lot of work with our leadership students," Manuel said, referring to a number of successful fundraising events directly supporting those in need in the community.

"We're in a really difficult economic time for many families, and our community has really rallied around those initiatives that the students have led to give back at this time. So, really proud of the work that students have done in that way."

Other highlights include athletic achievements by students, including an undefeated regular season boys basketball team from Summerland and a provincial championship swim team from Penticton Secondary School.

"And as for academic achievements, we really do continue to see strong graduation rates for all of our students, and our most recent data has shown a significant narrowing of the equity gap with Indigenous students, which has been a focus of the district and of the board over the past number of years," Manuel said.

In addition, the local high school robotics team won their championships in Vancouver, and arts and theatre productions continue to be robust.

"There's just lots of great extracurricular and co curricular opportunities for students," Manuel said.

"Really it's it's the work of our of our teachers, who are volunteering their time to build those opportunities for kids, the hours after instruction that they put in to giving kids those opportunities to do those things, which is greatly appreciated."

The school shakeups, which saw the closures of Carmi Elementary, Parkway Elementary, and Giant's Head Elementary in June and the transition of KVR, Skaha Lake and Summerland middle schools into elementary schools, plus Grade Sevens being incorporated into local high schools as a final step, has been a learning curve.

"It's taken a lot of work collectively from school communities to move that forward in a good way. The work that was done got us in a great place for September our schools, an amazing amount of work from the facilities teams to do the work required to reconfigure the three schools that were reconfigured," Manuel said.

"So I'm really proud of the work that's been done, but certainly that's a real challenge for us collectively to move forward when you go through as a community closing schools and reconfiguring but we've landed in a really good place."

This coming year is the final phase of the three year plan, and Manuel is feeling confident.

"Certainly I've heard from our schools regularly, and students are doing are doing very well," Manuel said.

"Transition takes time. You know, those school communities are forming now and coming together, and it'll take through the rest of this [school] year moving forward to really build that identity together. But it started off in a really good way."

Other work moving forward into 2026 will be a continued focus on prioritizing childcare on school grounds. New spots opened up at Uplands and Skaha Lake elementary schools to address a growing need in the community, and more will be completed in the coming year.

"Over 300 new spaces created through the [Board of Education]'s work, and that's been really powerful, and something that we're proud of," Manuel said.

More to look forward to includes continued support of breakfast programs at all school sites, to make sure no child goes hungry.

Manuel's final words for 2025 are to thank all staff, students and parents for their collaboration during a time of significant transitional change, and what is always an emotional topic — the closure of schools.

"These are hard conversations, but people have worked together collectively to get us in a great place for our kids," Manuel said.

"So I have just an appreciation for school communities and the community at large for supporting this transition."