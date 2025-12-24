Penticton News

Penticton resident's community service honoured with new charitable trust

Photo: Community Foundation of the South Okanagan The newly established Janet Parker Trust honours a Penticton resident's community contributions.

A charitable trust has been established to honour the community contributions of a generous Penticton resident.

Longtime community member, business woman, and volunteer Janet Parker is being recognized with the creation of a fund with the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan.

"Janet’s commitment to community has been evident since the early days of my time with the foundation, when she served as a dedicated volunteer on our Grants Committee,” said Aaron McRann, CEO of the Community Foundation.

“To see that relationship come full circle with the creation of the Janet Parker Trust is deeply meaningful. This fund reflects Janet’s vision for Penticton, meeting urgent needs today while ensuring lasting support for generations to come. We are honoured by the trust she has placed in us to carry forward her legacy.”

Parker has served on the community foundation's grant committee and sat on the board of directors of Discovery House, where she organized fundraising initiatives.

Additionally, Parker was honoured with a King Charles III Coronation Medal for outstanding community service earlier this year.

A portion of The Janet Parker Trust will fund immediate community needs and the rest will be endowed for permanent investments.

