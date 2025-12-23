Penticton News

Witnesses intervene, restrain suspect in alleged sexual assault in downtown Penticton

Four men restrain suspect

Passersby and outreach workers pulled a man off a woman during an alleged sexual assault on Monday evening in downtown Penticton, holding him until police arrived.

Witnesses reported observing a disturbance in the area of Winnipeg Street and Orchard Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.

"There was a bunch of honking of horns, and then I went outside and I could hear yelling and screaming from several different parties," said Alex Waddington, who lives nearby.

"I put my shoes on because it seemed like there was a lot going on. So I headed up that way, and when I got up to the corner I witnessed a male with his pants down on top of another female and trying to get her pants down."

Waddington said two men were already trying to pull the man off of the woman. He stepped in to help them.

According to witnesses, the woman was able to get away and four men restrained the suspect until police arrived. Some women also assisted in the incident, attending to the victim.

Three of the people who intervened were employees of Ask Wellness, working at the nearby Burdock House facility.

"Our staff arrived on scene to intervene in what sounded like a terrible assault," said Bob Hughes, executive director of Ask Wellness.

"My heart's with this woman and what she's experienced at the hands of this alleged assailant."

Hughes commended his staffers for their response.

“They took the steps to to intervene, to reduce any further harm to the woman who had been attacked,” he said.

Hughes said he believes it was an isolated incident.

Waddington said he's witnessed many violent incidents in the neighbourhood.

Castanet has asked Penticton RCMP for information about the incident. This story will be updated if more becomes known.