Sexual assault charges laid after witnesses intervene, restrain man in downtown Penticton

UPDATE: 3:07 p.m.

Penticton RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault that saw four men intervene and restrain the suspect until police arrived Monday night.

In a Tuesday news release, police said calls were made regarding the incident in-progress in the 200-block of Orchard Avenue Monday at around 5:48 p.m.

Josiah Foisy was taken into custody and has been charged in connection with sexual assault, as well as assault.

"The victim was transported to hospital for medical assessment," police said.

Foisy will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

ORIGINAL: 2:34 p.m.

Passersby and outreach workers pulled a man off a woman during an alleged sexual assault on Monday evening in downtown Penticton, holding him until police arrived.

Witnesses reported observing a disturbance in the area of Winnipeg Street and Orchard Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.

"There was a bunch of honking of horns, and then I went outside and I could hear yelling and screaming from several different parties," said Alex Waddington, who lives nearby.

"I put my shoes on because it seemed like there was a lot going on. So I headed up that way, and when I got up to the corner I witnessed a male with his pants down on top of another female and trying to get her pants down."

Waddington said two men were already trying to pull the man off of the woman. He stepped in to help them.

According to witnesses, the woman was able to get away and four men restrained the suspect until police arrived. Some women also assisted in the incident, attending to the victim.

Three of the people who intervened were employees of Ask Wellness, working at the nearby Burdock House facility.

"Our staff arrived on scene to intervene in what sounded like a terrible assault," said Bob Hughes, executive director of Ask Wellness.

"My heart's with this woman and what she's experienced at the hands of this alleged assailant."

Hughes commended his staffers for their response.

“They took the steps to to intervene, to reduce any further harm to the woman who had been attacked,” he said.

Hughes said he believes it was an isolated incident.

Waddington said he's witnessed many violent incidents in the neighbourhood.

Castanet has asked Penticton RCMP for information about the incident. This story will be updated if more becomes known.