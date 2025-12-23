Penticton News

Penticton Hospital Auxiliary donates $120K for paediatric technology at Penticton Regional Hospital

$120K for paediatric care

Photo: South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation Penticton Hospital Auxiliary Donates $120,000 to the Women and Children’s Centre at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Penticton Hospital Auxiliary has donated $120,000 for new paediatric technology at Penticton Regional Hospital.

In a Tuesday press release, the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation said the hospital auxiliary made the donation to support paediatric monitoring equipment at the hospital's Women and Children’s Centre.

“This is a significant step forward,” said Ian Lindsay, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation CEO, in the press release.

“Last year alone, Penticton Regional Hospital supported more than 500 births. This new monitoring system provides our healthcare teams with the tools they need to deliver the highest level of care for our youngest and most vulnerable patients, closer to home.”

The new technology will help staff continuously monitor paediatric patients in real time from the nursing station. SOSMF said the equipment will improve response times, safety, and care.

The medical foundation added transfers to intensive care or Kelowna should be reduced as a result.

“The Auxiliary’s support will directly improve comfort, safety, and peace of mind for women and families during some of life’s most important moments,” Lindsay added.

“It also ensures our healthcare professionals have the modern tools they need to provide exceptional care.”

For more information on the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary, click here.