Penticton News  

Penticton residents can schedule a tree pick-up, drop-off with fire department

Schedule a tree pick-up

Sarah Crookall - Dec 23, 2025 / 7:00 pm

Penticton residents will be able to arrange a pick-up or drop-off of their Christmas evergreens after the big day.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 17, people can arrange a pickup with the Penticton Fire Department as part of its Christmas tree fundraiser, on scheduled days.

"Penticton professional firefighters provide this service while off shift using their own vehicles," reads a fire department press release.

"The trees are chipped and taken to Campbell Mountain Landfill for the composting program."

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 31, residents can drop off their trees at the Fire Hall at 285 Dawson Avenue.

"A donation to Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society is very much appreciated for this service and the proceeds will go to the BC Burn Fund, MD Canada, and multiple local charities," the fire department said.

At the Fire Hall, a donation hydrant will be available behind Fire Hall 2, inside the training grounds.

"If booking a tree pickup, arrangements can be made for the location of a donation if desired."

