Penticton News

Penticton sports story of the year: Vees prove they belong in the WHL in 2025

Vees charge up to the WHL

Sarah Crookall

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for our local sports story of the year, we look at the Penticton Vees moving up to the WHL.

The Penticton Vees had one of its biggest years in 2025, stepping up and into the Western Hockey League from the BC Hockey League.

"The past year has been quite the whirlwind. This time last year, we were still in the BCHL, a league that we had been in since 1961," said Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees president and head coach.

"We've added new staff and, and that's probably been the biggest thing — this is such a bigger league, a bigger investment by our owner, Graham Fraser, it's a constant. We had to really sort of up our game and we're still continuing to do that and adding new people.

The historic change was a milestone for the city and beyond.

"Fans understand what a big deal this is a chance for us to see the very best of the sport, for our team, to compete among the elite and to watch future NHL stars on our ice," said Julius Bloomfield, Penticton mayor, in a March press conference.

"The WHL estimates the direct economic impact will be almost $8 million and the indirect economic impact will add another $6 million to the city."

Now, the boys in blue are third in the B.C. Division of the WHL, sliding ahead of neighbouring rivals the Kelowna Rockets.

In terms of challenges, Harbinson said moving into the bigger league has come with some financial challenges.

"Having to consistently make sure that we're filling that building and building new sponsorships, and building new fans. It's a continual build.

The team will also have to grind to make it into the playoffs — but it’s a goal they’re committed to scoring.

"There's a lot of hockey left half a season," Harbinson said.

"We've lost some players now the World Juniors. The next little stretch is going to be difficult, but we'll fight through that portion of it, and we think we're a team that can compete right into the end.

"I think the biggest thing that we've done is we've built a belief within our group in the first half. I think we built a belief in our city that, hey, we belong in the Western Hockey League. We're not just here to play, we're here to win and compete."

In the off-season, the Vees will be eyeing new players in the upcoming draft.

"We've had a very good first half on the ice and pretty well off the ice as well, and we're looking forward to the future," Harbinson added.

Up next, the Vees play a home game against the Victoria Royals on Dec. 30.