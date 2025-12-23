Penticton News

Ashnola Road reopens after three landslides in Similkameen

Ashnola Road reopens

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band Rock fall on Ashnola Road in Similkameen Dec. 5.

Ashnola Road at the Lower Similkameen Indian Band has reopened after rockfall from three landslides closed the road this month.

In a Monday press release, LSIB said right now two-wheel-drive vehicles can travel up to 16 kilometres around the Buckhorn Rec Site as of Monday at 2 p.m.

After Buckhorn, four-wheel-drive vehicles with good ground clearance must be used on the road.

"If anymore snowfall is experienced soon, that may even cause properly equipped vehicles some hardship in negotiating the road," reads the press release.

"After Buckhorn there is rockfall, trees down, erosion issues, and hidden hazards underneath the snowfall."



As such, LSIB does not recommend travel past Buckhorn.

"Please travel the Ashnola Road safely, with a properly equipped vehicle, and make sure that someone knows where you're going and when you will be back."

Additionally, as of 3 p.m., the LSIB Emergency Operations Centre is also no longer in effect.