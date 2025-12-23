Penticton News

Penticton deer gets tangled in stool, wanders middle school

Deer wanders with stool

Photo: Chrissy Gadsby Penticton deer wedged inside plastic stool Dec. 22.

A Penticton deer became entangled in a plastic stool Monday, raising concerns among residents about the animal’s ability to free itself.

Monday morning, Chrissy Gadsby posted a photo of the small deer at KVR Middle School on social media.

"I couldn’t get close with my dog to help. Will call conservation. Please watch out for him when driving," she said.

Locals were quick to comment, with many saying they hope conservation can help free the anima with a single antler. People expressed concern about the buck's ability to eat and sleep.

Some people also expressed concern about people feeding urban deer, making such problems with wildlife more common.

The Penticton BC Conservation Officer told Castanet it received calls about the deer and was aware of the incident.

At around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Gadsby, who made the original call to conservation, said dispatch told her it hadn't heard whether or not the deer had been located by officers.