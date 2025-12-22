BC Hydro continues to restore power in the Manning Park area due to storms
Power still out for some
BC Hydro continues to work on restoring power to residents in the Manning Park area Monday afternoon.
"A look at the tough conditions crews are facing as they work to restore customers near [Manning Park]," reads a BC Hydro social media post.
According to BC Hydro's outage map, 164 customers remain without power north of Highway 3 near Manning Park.
On Dec. 17, a windstorm swept across the region, downing trees and knocking out power lines. But there have been additional problems as well.
"Since then, heavy snow brought down additional trees, causing even more damage," BC Hydro said.
Additionally, access remains limited due to the closure of Highway 3.
The utility company said additional crews are on site, with an estimate of restoring power by 8:30 p.m.
