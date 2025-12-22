Penticton News
RCMP confirm arrest related to alleged sexual assault of Princeton teen
Arrest in sex assault of teen
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a missing girl in Princeton.
Earlier this month, a teenaged girl vanished for a period of time, and RCMP got involved helping to recover her.
Family members of the girl, whose name and other identifying information are being shielded, took to social media alleging the girl had been a victim of sexual assault.
Now, RCMP say someone has been arrested.
"We are actively investigating a report of a sexual assault in Princeton. We can confirm a suspect has been arrested and released on strict conditions," reads an update from Cst. Kelly Brett Monday morning.
"Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident. No further details will be released until charges have been sworn."
