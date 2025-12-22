Penticton News

Stocking stuffer gift cards aplenty in Penticton

Gift cards to keep on giving

Photo: Pixabay Local gift ideas.

Give the gift that keeps on giving!

Snag a gift card or voucher from one of these local businesses that specialize in offering adventures and memories.

Did you know the South Okanagan Events Centre offers gift cards? It takes out all the guesswork when it comes to your friend or family member’s preferences with what kind of entertainment they enjoy or their seating preference - plus, purchase a $100 gift card this holiday season and you’ll receive a clear SOEC bag, and $25 food and beverage voucher, all a part of this year’s SOEC Holiday Bundle.

The offer ends Dec. 23, so be sure to go online at Valleyfirsttix.com or visit the Valley First Box Office to grab your gift cards.

Upcoming events your loved one can treat themselves to with their gift card include Penticton Vees games, the Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour, the Rock Orchestra by Candlelight and much more!

Check out soec.ca for more information and a full events schedule.

How about a gift card to one of Penticton’s hottest downtown live music venues?

The Hub on Martin is a popular downtown pub and live music venue, open seven days a week and offering live music, and a late-night menu every evening.

“From the moment we opened, the community really embraced the music!” said co-owner Kori Iceton. “It was apparent that a dedicated live music venue where you know you can dance every weekend was needed.”

Want to take the stage yourself? Karaoke night is always a blast at The Hub, or you can test your knowledge with Trivia, too!

With daily specials all week from wing night on Wednesdays to cheap jugs of Pilsner, a gift card to The Hub is a guaranteed hit this holiday season that’ll have your friend or loved one having fun and making memories well into the New Year.

“We launched Monday Night Blues on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month, presented by Dave Barber,” explained Iceton. “We also gave Kevin Rose, formerly with The Dream Cafe, filling up our 2026 calendar with some amazing artists. On top of that we host Train Wreck Comedy nights, and Naughty Bingo with Ella, there’s a lot of fun to be had!”

Upcoming events also include a show from White Bronco on Dec. 26, the Hip Replacements on Dec. 28 and a New Year’s Bash with Cobra Radio on Dec. 31.

Check out thehubonmartin.ca for an events calendar, as well as to purchase a $25, $50 or $100 gift card. You can also visit in person at 260 Martin St and grab a bite for yourself while you’re there! Gift cards can be purchased in any denomination, with an upcoming promotion

Have a friend who loves to entertain? Amuzing Fun Rentals in Penticton offers a large collection of fun rental items to help elevate any birthday or work party, get together, or other event.

From galas to graduations to conferencing, marketing events and team building workshops, the inventory Amuzing Fun Rentals offers covers it all.

Amuzing Fun Rentals offers gift cards, the perfect addition to a friend’s stocking to help kick off their next big event. They serve across the South Okanagan, all the way up to Kelowna and out to Revelstoke.

Visit them online at amuzingfunrentals.ca to browse their online inventory for some inspiration, as well as for more information!

