Penticton News

'As early as Boxing Day:' Temporary repairs could see Hope-to-Princeton Highway reopen

Hwy 3 could reopen Friday

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Transit Highway 3 anticipated to reopen around Dec. 26 following flood damage.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Transit says Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton could reopen 'as early as Boxy Day,' with a temporary detour.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, the ministry said temporary repairs to a section of Hwy 3, about 42 kilometres east of the Highway 3 and Highway 5 junction, are progressing. The anticipated reopening date of the highway is now between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

"Contractors are working around the clock to restore the highway and the Ministry of Transportation and Transit is sourcing material and supplies as quickly as possible," reads the news release.

"If conditions continue to be favourable, the ministry could potentially open the highway earlier."



On Dec. 16, the highway was severely damaged at various sites, causing a 50-metre section of the road to wash away, due to flooding conditions caused by an atmospheric river. The highway has remained closed since.

As of Dec. 19, crews anticipated the work could still take several weeks before the highway would reopen.

The ministry said recent engineering has determined less construction will be needed and utilities will not need to be relocated, as was originally anticipated.

"Ministry contractors have cleared the site and are routing the road around the affected slide area to allow traffic through while further interim repairs are completed," the release states.

However, the ministry said longer-term repairs will "require significant design and reconstruction."

The temporary repairs will require drivers to follow a detour until permanent repairs are complete.

"The temporary detour will have a reduced speed limit of 30 km/h and access may initially be restricted to passenger vehicles depending on site conditions," the ministry said.

Other repairs along Hwy 3 are anticipated to be complete by Monday.

"While these sites will be finished, the Highway 3 corridor will not fully reopen until the detour has been completed," the release reads.

"Until access is restored at the washout site, Sunshine Valley remains accessible from Hope, while Manning Park Resort can be accessed from Highway 3 via Princeton. Checkpoints remain at Hope and Princeton to advise travellers there is no through traffic."

Holiday drivers travelling between the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior are still asked to find an alternative route.

The ministry asks motorists to drive with caution and plan extra travel time as highway volume is expected to be increased and road conditions can change quickly.