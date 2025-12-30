Penticton News

PenSAR celebrates year of building out equipment and team members throughout 2025

'Exciting year' for PenSAR

Photo: PENSAR PenSAR team out on a group hike for our potential recruits and potential Members-in-Training in Sept. 2025

The Penticton and District Search and Rescue team was tasked out to 58 events in 2025, responding to rescue missions, search requests and mutual aid calls.

The group serves the area from Peachland, east to Highway 33, south to Okanagan Falls and west to Princeton, including Apex and the Cawston and Keremeos areas.

PenSAR Public Affairs Officer Jesse MacDonald said their teams put in over 11,000 hours this year, split between around 30 members.

"We used all of our special teams this year, which doesn't always happen, but it did happen this year," he said.

This included winter response, swift water, rope rescue, Class B fixed line calls ( long line rescue), along with the typical ground search and rescue calls.

"Early in the year, we had some repeat issues with folks getting stuck up on the 201; we had a reasonable number of searches for missing persons early in the year, and that's continued on into the fall here," MacDonald said.

The 201 above Penticton, along with many other alternate routes and Forest Service Roads in the area, are not maintained or plowed.

Summer was typical for the team, seeing calls for injured ATV riders, rock climbers, hikers, and bikers out enjoying the trails.

"Unfortunately, we've had at least six recoveries this year that we were involved in, and I would say that the care that our team took in approaching those recoveries, and the support that our team gave to each other after those recoveries, really, really stands out, and it really speaks to the people that are on the team."

This year, PenSAR unveiled their new mobile command unit, which is a sprinter van that the team can take out anywhere to give them radio towers on site to expand their coverage in areas that have low communications.

"It has Starlink. It has a bank of computers in there for our managers to monitor everybody in real time. It's going to be a really game-changing piece of equipment," MacDonald said.

PenSAR also added some resource members who take care of the rescue vehicles and fundraising initiatives.

"We also, interestingly enough, have had members away on travel in British Columbia who have ended up supplying mutual aid on other calls for Comox-SAR and Juan de Fuca SAR. So that was really cool to see that integration in real time when the opportunity came up."

Besides that, what stands out this year for MacDonald was that their team dealt with no evacuations.

"We were kind of wondering if we'd get something [in the Similkameen in December] with the flooding, but that didn't come, which is great, but no evacuations from fire or floods this last year."

Members of PenSAR were shown off in a special premier screening of the Cam MacArthur film, "The Call."

Two members of the team were also a part of World's Deadliest Weather, which featured one of Penticton's search and rescue calls from 2023.

Heading into 2026, PenSAR will be welcoming 21 new members in training.

"By summer, we'll have them deployed on tasks with us," MacDonald said.

The team has an intake every two years, as they aim to have 50 people on in order to maintain a minimum operational capability of 12 people responding at any given time for any call.

One of the main goals for PenSAR is to grow the capacity and the legacy of their team.

"I would say we're trying to increase the efficiency within the team structure, and I think it's going really well. Norm, our president, has done a wonderful job of leading the team, and he's really taken us to a new place, but a lot of members have put in a lot of hours in making the team what it is now," MacDonald said.

The team will also be starting fundraising to replace their aging John Deere UTVs with a more advanced model.

As a non-profit organization, PENSAR relies heavily on the generosity of the community for funding and support.

"Volunteer retention remains an ongoing challenge, despite the passion our team members exhibit. Like many volunteer organizations, our members are balancing increasing demands from work, family, and cost-of-living pressures, while still being expected to respond immediately when called. Despite this, training continues year-round and is increasing overall team capacity. We are currently recruiting and training a new cohort of Ground Search and Rescue members to support operational readiness," said Norman Cole, PenSAR president.

MacDonald is grateful for every aspect of help they receive.

"This year has really shown the support we have in the community, people coming up to the premiere, people messaging us, people interacting with us and engaging with us when we're out doing kind of community events. So we just want to say thank you to the community. We couldn't provide the service without you."

Since Search and Rescue in BC is a no-cost service that is available 24/7/365, the team encourages people to call early and not wait on needing help.