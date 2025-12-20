Penticton News

Penticton boutique clothing store moving operations online, brick & mortar spot sees new businesses

Boutique moves online

Photo: Contributed Starting January ‘26, Slow Current will be leaving their retail location at 285 Westminster, and two new businesses will move in

A Penticton boutique focused on selling products that are sustainable, Canadian brands, with ethical manufacturing is moving their operations online.

Slow Current announced on Thursday that they are leaving their brick & mortar location at the end of the month.

Husband and wife team Bryan and Susie Gay opened Slow Current in July 2023, after years of having a vision for their own store.

Their retail location at 285 Westminster will now be home for two new businesses, Good Days Shop & The Nail Nest.

"We are so excited for Cora and Robyn, and know they will thrive at 285 Westminster," Bryan and Susie Gay said.

Slow Current shared they are not going away, with plans for collaboration pop-ups with local businesses and inclusion in the Community Market.

Seeing an increase in online sales, the owners said they will be enhancing their online platform.

Slow Current plans to move about half total new inventory, and is offering savings up to 70 per cent off, now until Sunday Dec. 21.

For current consignment sellers, there will be a dedicated pick-up on Dec 27 and 28. If those dates do not work, email [email protected] to coordinate an alternate time.

There is also the option to donate un-sold items, which wi;; be given to non-profits (i.e. Care Closet).

"Slow Current thanks their customers, sellers, and community of Penticton and hopes you will stop by over the week to help move inventory," they said.

In 2026, shop Slow Current online at http://slowcurrent.ca, at the Community Market or at a local pop-up.