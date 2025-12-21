Penticton News

Penticton Soupateria in need of donations for their annual Christmas Toonie Fundraiser Campaign

Toonies help provide meals

Photo: Penticton Soupateria 2025 Christmas Toonie Fundraiser Campaign is underway for the Penticton Soupateria

Help serve hot meals to the less fortunate people in the Penticton area over the holidays, with the Soupateria's annual Christmas Toonie Fundraiser Campaign.

For just $2.00, provide a hot meal to someone in need. $20.00 helps 10 people, $40.00 helps 20 people, $60.00 helps 30 people and so on.

The Soupateria said you can donate any amount to help as many people as possible.

The organization shared that they help serve "a cross section of society including all ages from single mothers with children, those who may be homeless, to lonely senior citizens."

"Anyone in need may come to be fed with no personal questions asked," they added.

Donators will be provided tax receipts for all monetary donations that are accompanied by the donors’ names and addresses.

Monetary donations may be made:

At the Soupateria, 150 Orchard Avenue, Penticton,

At St. Saviours Church mailbox located next to the Soupateria

By Canada Post, at 150 Orchard Avenue, Penticton, B.C. V2A 1X8

Donate using e-transfer by sending your donation to [email protected] – NOTE: CRA requires you to include your name and address in the message field in order to receive a tax receipt.

Donate online using CanadaHelps.org or online using their website through PayPal’s, safe, and secure donation system.

In 2023, the Soupateria served over 32,600 nutritious meals (a 15% increase from 2022) at an average cost of $5.25 per serving.

The Penticton Community Soupateria Outreach is a volunteer based charitable organization.