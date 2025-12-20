Penticton News

New owners of Penticton's Cherry Lane mall excited to repurpose space left by The Bay

Big plans for Cherry Lane

Photo: File photo Cherry Lane Shopping Centre is now owned by the Jim Pattison Group.

The new owners of Penticton’s Cherry Lane Shopping Centre are already putting gears into motion, looking for the right tenant to fill the spot left by The Bay.

The Jim Pattison Group purchased the mall from Manulife, the Canadian-based investment management company, at the start of December.

Frank Picard, the VP of asset management at Jim Pattison Developments, said that as a growing BC-based company, the mall was a great addition to their portfolio.

"Cherry Lane, from a retail standpoint, it's truly the focal point of the whole South Okanagan, not just Penticton. So we thought it had a very solid anchor tenant mix up, with Save On Foods and London Drugs, the banks, etc," he told Castanet in an interview on Friday.

Save On Foods is also already part of the Jim Pattison group.

While Picard would not disclose the purchase price, BC Assessment last valued the property at $68,764,000 from an assessment dated July 1, 2024.

The mall was originally built in 1975 and sits on 21.5 acres of land.

The sale comes after the anchor retailer, The Bay, closed operations in June.

The Hudson’s Bay Company announced earlier this year that it was closing the vast majority of its dozens of retail outlets across Canada.

He said the fact that the mall has operated under the management of commercial real estate firm JLL Capital Services for the past several years was a draw as well.

They plan on keeping them in place, and the name, Cherry Lane, will stay.

With The Bay spot still empty, Picard said their team is working on getting the right mid-sized tenant in place.

"We have some exciting ideas about how to repurpose the space," he said. "We're still early on in discussions with potential tenants, but I think we're pretty excited about what we have in store."

The mall has also been a long-standing spot for hosting local fundraisers and charity events, like the SOWINS Radiothon fundraiser and the Cops for Kids Jail & Bail fundraiser, which Picard said they will continue running.

"Giving back to the community is a big part of who we are," he said.

The team is excited to contribute to Penticton's "strong, growing market."

"The customers in Penticton have a lot to look forward to, and we're very excited."