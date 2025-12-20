Penticton News

Penticton manufacturing company keeps focus on growth in technology and employee skill set

Manufacturing biz expands

Casey Richardson

“Community Cornerstones” is a series highlighting the industrial sector in Penticton.

A local manufacturing company nearing 40 years in business is setting their sights on continued growth, both in technology and in employees.

Waycon Manufacturing started up in 1987 in one small building. They now run a 40,000 square foot facility, with experienced workers and tradespeople from around the world.

Tara O'Connell, a Partner at Waycon Manufacturing, said they've recently invested a large sum in new machinery as well as new floor space.

"We're running one shift at the moment, and our hope is to bring that up to two shifts in the new year. So right now, we're sitting around 50 people, and we estimate we could easily be employing an additional 20 jobs in the upcoming years," she said.

"We've got a really exciting future ahead of us, and we're very much looking forward to that, particularly in the clients that we're serving."

Penticton's industrial area now contributes a total economic impact of between $800 million to $1 billion a year, and Waycon is a large part of that.

O'Connell said they've been historically known for working primarily in the logging industry, but have diversified over the last few years, especially into mining, gasification, energy, and the food processing space.

Operations Manager John Stacewicz said Waycon is a full solutions company, where they can take a product right from the beginning, from engineering design and rate to completion to the customer.

"It allows manufacturing to happen in the Okanagan, which is great, bringing value dollars into the community," he said.

Stacewicz said a part of that comes from the scale of technology they have at their fingertips.

"We're training our workforce, building them up that way to go with it, and it does allow us to compete on a global market," he said.

O'Connell said this means that the company, while they have good customers in the United States, are not reliant on them.

"As far as Australia and New Zealand, there are heaps of opportunities out there for us," she said.

"Really, there's nowhere we can't touch in the world, and there's no reason why we shouldn't, because what we do here is made in Canada, and it's something we're very proud of."

O'Connell added that the business is important to the industrial sector because they offer long term employment and support to grow.

"Over the years, we've been well regarded for bringing people through apprenticeship programs as well, in machining, fabricating, and welding. We have a lot of skill under the roof here and a lot of talent."

The company is eagerly looking for new staff, especially skilled tradespeople, to join their team.

To find out more about Waycon Manufacturing and its products, visit their website here.