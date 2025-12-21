Penticton News

Merry Christmas from Penticton's Discovery House

Heartfelt tributes at light up

Photo: Keith Lacey/Local Journalism Initiative Penticton's Discovery House hosted its annual Shed the Light on Addiction light up fundraiser

Without the support of the dedicated staff and volunteers at Discovery House, two young Penticton men said last Saturday evening they aren’t sure they would be alive to celebrate the holiday season with their friends and families.

During the annual Shed the Light on Addiction fundraiser, Kyle Picard, 35, and Keenan, 21, who requested his last name remain private, shared heartfelt tributes to Discovery House, its staff, volunteers, and the men they now consider brothers on their road to recovery from alcohol and drug abuse.

Brent Rowland, interim executive director of Discovery House and a recovering alcoholic, said the community support for the fundraiser remains overwhelming.

Proceeds from the campaign directly support Discovery House’s addiction recovery programs, which provide structured residential care, counselling, life skills development, employment support, and long-term recovery planning for men seeking a way out of addiction.

The organization is well on its way to reaching its $150,000 fundraising goal for 2026, which will fund four recovery treatment beds in its primary program.

Supporters once again lit up the exterior of the Winnipeg Avenue recovery house with Christmas lights, sending a message of compassion, remembrance, and hope. This year, donors could personalize light bulb purchases with the names of loved ones or messages of encouragement.

“This house helped save my life and continues to give me so much on my own journey,” said Rowland. “It’s beautiful to see the community come together to support this work.”

About 40 local residents and supporters attended the event, including MP Helena Konanz and MLA Amelia Boultbee. Many were moved to tears as Kyle and Keenan shared their stories.

“I feel so honoured to be here tonight,” said Konanz. “This place is incredibly special to our community. Seeing the men working so hard to recover inspires all of us.”

Discovery House is a “beam of light” in Penticton, she said, and it’s time for senior levels of government to support similar facilities. Over the past two decades, the program has helped turn around hundreds of lives.

Boultbee echoed this sentiment.

“I am always humbled to attend events like this,” she said. “Hearing the inspiring stories of the men who have come through this program makes me so proud. Discovery House is a beacon of hope that extends beyond our community — it’s a model that should be expanded.”

Keenan, who sought help at Discovery House three months ago, said he was spiraling out of control before reaching out. He proudly announced that he had moved into a continuing care residence this week, the next step in his recovery after 90 days of sobriety, counselling, and treatment.

“I moved into Discovery House 87 days ago,” he said. “My life before this house was unmanageable. Drugs and alcohol controlled me for six years. I had no purpose, no direction. Addiction hurt my relationships and left me in debt. I felt trapped.”

Keenan said previous attempts at sobriety never lasted more than a few days.

“Not even nearly dying was enough to make me stop,” he said. “Reaching out for help at Discovery House was one of the hardest, but smartest decisions I’ve ever made. I don’t know where I’d be without my family’s support and everyone at this house.”

From day one, he was welcomed with open arms, quickly forming bonds with other residents and staff.

“The routine here brought order and calm to my life,” he said. “I started noticing my outlook and confidence improving. I feel like I can be myself without judgment. My self-esteem, joy, and sense of purpose are returning. I can look at myself in the mirror and in my parents’ eyes and know I’m making them proud.”

Keenan is excited to return to school and pursue a career. “My life is just beginning, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” he said.

Picard, a 35-year-old member of the Penticton Indian Band, has been at Discovery House for nearly five months.

“I started drinking at 14,” he said. “By 35, I had spent more than half my life destroying myself. Five months ago, I was homeless and living in the bush. Addiction consumed everything — my time, money, motivation, and relationships.”

A chance encounter with a staff member from Ask Wellness led him to Discovery House.

“This house has given me direction and purpose,” said Picard. “I’m rediscovering who I am and what I want in life. My family and friends actually want me here this holiday, and that feeling is huge.”

He looks forward to returning to college, with recovery at the center of his plans.

“The people here are my family,” he said. “The memories and bonds I’ve built are critical to my sobriety. The counselling and programs here really saved my life. I love the staff and the brothers in this house.”

Rowland emphasized the need for ongoing support.

“While local, provincial, and federal assistance helps, fundraisers like this allow us to reach more people,” he said. “Recovery is not easy, but we strive to make it as possible as we can. Our goal is to maximize each resident’s chance of success.”

“This event reminds us that addiction affects many in our community,” he said. “Recovery is possible when people feel seen, supported, and valued. The staff and volunteers at Discovery House deserve endless praise for their dedication to turning lives around.”

To learn more visit: discoveryhouserecovery.com

This originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative