Pentictonite wins $25K from community raffle supporting local kids, women and families
$25K winning raffle ticket
One lucky Pentictonite went home $25,000 richer last month, thanks to a winning ticket at a community raffle.
The Feedway Foundation and the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation (SOS Medical Foundation) announced on Friday that Josiah Baran, of Acera Insurance in Penticton, is the grand prize winner of their community raffle.
Baran’s name was drawn live on November 28 during the annual Business Gives Back fundraiser.
"In a remarkable twist of fate, Baran purchased his tickets approximately one hour before the draw while attending the event — and was in the room when his name was called," the announcement read.
With an impressive $50,410 jackpot, Baran took home $25,205.
“I was completely shocked — and incredibly grateful,” Baran said in the announcement.
“It feels amazing to support such important local causes and then be this fortunate. I plan to use the winnings to further my education, and I look forward to continuing to support and give back through future fundraising events in our community.”
The raffle had 933 purchases and a total of 38,207 tickets sold between May and November from across the province.
Proceeds from the raffle directly support the Penticton Breakfast Club and the Women and Children’s Health Centre at Penticton Regional Hospital.
Operated by The Feedway Foundation, the breakfast club provides 1,000 free breakfasts to schoolchildren every week.
The PRH Health Centre funds will help purchase essential equipment such as breast pumps, baby scales, delivery beds, and upgrades to the pediatric playroom.
Both foundations extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who purchased tickets.
More Penticton News
- Large fire displaces residentsKelowna - 7:02 pm
- Keep pets safe at ChristmasVernon - 7:00 pm
- Xmas hours at mallKamloops - 6:00 pm
- $25K winning raffle ticketPenticton - 6:00 pm
- Heavy snow hits Coq.Coquihalla Highway - 5:33 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$935,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Gyoza South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel