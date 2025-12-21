Penticton News

Pentictonite wins $25K from community raffle supporting local kids, women and families

$25K winning raffle ticket

Photo: Contributed Josiah Baran, of Acera Insurance in Penticton (middle) won $25,205 at the Business Gives Back fundraiser

One lucky Pentictonite went home $25,000 richer last month, thanks to a winning ticket at a community raffle.

The Feedway Foundation and the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation (SOS Medical Foundation) announced on Friday that Josiah Baran, of Acera Insurance in Penticton, is the grand prize winner of their community raffle.

Baran’s name was drawn live on November 28 during the annual Business Gives Back fundraiser.

"In a remarkable twist of fate, Baran purchased his tickets approximately one hour before the draw while attending the event — and was in the room when his name was called," the announcement read.

With an impressive $50,410 jackpot, Baran took home $25,205.

“I was completely shocked — and incredibly grateful,” Baran said in the announcement.

“It feels amazing to support such important local causes and then be this fortunate. I plan to use the winnings to further my education, and I look forward to continuing to support and give back through future fundraising events in our community.”

The raffle had 933 purchases and a total of 38,207 tickets sold between May and November from across the province.

Proceeds from the raffle directly support the Penticton Breakfast Club and the Women and Children’s Health Centre at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Operated by The Feedway Foundation, the breakfast club provides 1,000 free breakfasts to schoolchildren every week.

The PRH Health Centre funds will help purchase essential equipment such as breast pumps, baby scales, delivery beds, and upgrades to the pediatric playroom.

Both foundations extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who purchased tickets.