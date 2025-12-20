Penticton News
Ring in new year with laughs in Penticton
Laughs to ring in new year
Ring in 2026 with laughs and cheers at a comedy event in Penticton's Highway 97 Brewery.
On Dec. 31, check out a full night of stand-up comedy, drinks and great food.
The special event will do a countdown on eastern time at 9 p.m., meaning anyone who needs to celebrate early and get home can do so.
The host is "The Harley Guy” Herb Dixon, a comic known for his iconic Harley Davidson impression and razor-sharp comedy. During his career he has performed everywhere form the Calgary Stampede to opening for legendary acts like The Doobie Brothers, The Beach Boys, and Blake Shelton.
Headlining the show is Byron Bertram from Vancouver, an internationally recognized comedian and voice impressionist.
Tickets are now available online here.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Jury awarded $65.5MMinnesota - 8:12 pm
- Out on bail after 33 yearsQuebec - 7:40 pm
- Gunn considering runningBC - 7:30 pm
- 'Hazardous' road conditionsMetro Vancouver - 7:11 pm
- Laughs to ring in new yearSouth Okanagan - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
4137 Gallaghers Forest S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,900
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Kazu (bonded With Boyzee) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2025 Castanet.net