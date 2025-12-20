Penticton News

Ring in new year with laughs in Penticton

Laughs to ring in new year

Ring in 2026 with laughs and cheers at a comedy event in Penticton's Highway 97 Brewery.

On Dec. 31, check out a full night of stand-up comedy, drinks and great food.

The special event will do a countdown on eastern time at 9 p.m., meaning anyone who needs to celebrate early and get home can do so.

The host is "The Harley Guy” Herb Dixon, a comic known for his iconic Harley Davidson impression and razor-sharp comedy. During his career he has performed everywhere form the Calgary Stampede to opening for legendary acts like The Doobie Brothers, The Beach Boys, and Blake Shelton.



Headlining the show is Byron Bertram from Vancouver, an internationally recognized comedian and voice impressionist.

Tickets are now available online here.

