Penticton-Summerland MLA's first full calendar year sees partisan changes and vocal opinions

Scrappy first year for MLA

Photo: The Canadian Press MLA Amelia Boultbee at a press conference in October announcing her departure from the Conservative Party

It was an eventful year for Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee, who had her first calendar year in the provincial seat.

The former city council member left the Conservative Party, butted heads with other MLAs and Penticton City Council, and pitched a bill that would make the recall of elected officials easier.

In January, she joined a group of BC Conservative politicians on Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland to demand "immediate action" in response to highway closures.

The opposition was pushing for improvements to the highway to mitigate potential closures, and enhance emergency route options.

In March, Boultbee said she was happy to see Vancouver Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie get the boot from the Conservative Party.

John Rustad said he kicked Brodie out for comments on a podcast that "mock and belittle" residential school survivors.

Boultbee said she stands “in solidarity” with all those affected by residential schools, and in particular with the Penticton Indian Band.”

Her support for then-leader Rustad would change later in the year however, announcing in October that she would be stepping away from the party, and standing as an independent in the legislature.

Rustad responded to Boultbee leaving the party by suggesting she has mental health issues.

In December, Boultbee pitched a bill that would make recall of elected officials easier, lowering the signature threshold required, should an electorate feel their representative is not performing their duties to sufficient standard.

The bill was given first reading and will be discussed at a later date.

When Penticton City Council was considering a proposed 50-unit temporary housing project for unhoused individuals, Boultbee said she wanted to see more details on it.

Council ended up voting down the proposal and now Boultbee is pushing for the Minister of Housing to address the crisis immediately.

In a public letter, she noted that the tiny homes wouldn't have been ready for this winter season and that in her opinion there are other options not being explored by this Ministry.

"Inaction is unacceptable," she said in a social media post.

Boultbee did not respond to Castanet's request for a year-end interview, and as such this article is based on her public actions and comments.