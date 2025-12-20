Penticton News

Regional District board agrees to MOU with Penticton for winter shelter operations

Guarantee for shelter collab

Photo: 100 More Holmes File photo RDOS to be added into winter shelter discussions

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne sought assurance from the City of Penticton that winter shelter operations would continue, presenting a motion at Thursday's Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen meeting.

Coyne asked for the RDOS to engage with the "City of Penticton to develop a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining mutual expectations and commitments relating to the operation of the Temporary Winter Shelter."

Concerns about shelter operations have been vocal, following the City of Penticton's vote against a provincially funded tiny homes project earlier this month. The project would have involved installing 50 transitional housing units in the industrial area.

Princeton does not currently have shelter operations in its town, and is seeing a growth in homelessness.

Coyne requested that this include a Letter of Assurance from the City of Penticton confirming the continuation of shelter operations until the end of the original provincially funded operational timeline, which is through March 2026.

Coyne's motion included assurance of non-discriminatory access, meaning the shelter would welcome individuals from outside Penticton when space is available, and that no preferential treatment or bias would be applied.

The motion included for the RDOS to enter into an agreement with the City of Penticton regarding the RDOS’s $80,000 financial contribution.

Coyne said the RDOS should have regular updates from the City of Penticton, including shelter progress and implementation of the regional homelessness and housing strategy.

He further requested that the RDOS be granted a seat on the Housing Initiatives Team to ensure regional participation and oversight.

Lastly, Coyne's motion requested that the "City of Penticton provide a letter of assurance confirming that the project will remain funded for the full three-year term and that the initiative will not be interrupted, delayed, or cancelled due to political interference."

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said that the city has talked about this and put a fair bit of thought into it, and they like the motion.

"We have to be open till the end of March, 31 2026, and after that, it depends on BC Housing funding for any continued operations there and non-discriminatory access," he said.

However, Bloomfield recommended that 100 More Homes provide regular updates to the RDOS board, as it is run by them and the Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society.

"We could have city staff here to do that in conjunction with the reporting," he said.

Bloomfield said that he sees no problem with the RDOS having a position on the 100 More Homes committee that would be equal to the same position that the City of Penticton has on it.

Coyne accepted these as friendly amendments, and the MOU was unanimously approved by the board.