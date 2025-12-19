Penticton News

Two Penticton councillors intend to ask province for recovery centre funding

Photo: Castanet City Hall in Penticton.

Two Penticton city councillors intend to call on the province to bring a detox facility to the community.

At Tuesday's meeting, Coun. Shannon Stewart introduced her intention, along with Coun. Jason Reynen, to put forward a motion to the rest of council to "direct staff to prepare a letter on behalf of the City of Penticton to all relevant provincial partners, including the premier, the Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, the Minister of mental health and addictions, interior health, BC housing and the local MLA requesting the development of a detox and Recovery Center in Penticton to address current gaps in the continuum of care."

Stewart said she and Reynen are in partnership on the motion.

Both she and Reynen voted against a provincially-funded tiny homes project in Penticton earlier this month, which would have seen 50 transitional housing units installed in the industrial area with the stated aim of getting people out of shelters and makeshift campgrounds and into temporary homes.

They both cited concerns that there was no clear path to recovery from addiction at or after the homes, given a lack of services for those suffering from substance abuse.

The matter will come back to council on January 20 for further discussion.