Penticton News

Penticton outdoor skating rink open for season

Get your skate on outdoors

Photo: City of Penticton Penticton outdoor rink open for the season.

A holiday season treat has finally arrived in Penticton — the Gyro Park public outdoor ice rink is open!

"Due to fluctuating weather, anyone visiting the facility is reminded to skate to the conditions and pay attention to on-site signage," reads an update from the city on Friday.

"The city reminds the public that skate rentals are not available on-site. Please bring your own skates, helmets and safety equipment. Also, no shoes are allowed on the ice."

Access will accommodate both family skating and shinny hockey on alternating days. More scheduling information available online here. penticton.ca/skating.