Penticton News

Final evacuation alerts lifted following atmospheric weather event in Similkameen

No more evacuation alerts

Photo: Tulameen Fire Department Cold weather has helped alleviate flood risk in the Tulameen area.

An evacuation alert for hundreds of properties in the Similkmaeen has been rescinded.

This leaves no active evacuation alerts or orders within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen following this week's atmospheric weather event.

Hundreds of properties in the Tulameen and Otter Lake area are now off the hook as the weather pattern subsides.

"The RDOS EOC would like to extend sincere gratitude for the incredible efforts made by all regional partners for providing support to the impacted communities during these atmospheric weather events," reads an RDOS update Friday afternoon.