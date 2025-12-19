Penticton News
Final evacuation alerts lifted following atmospheric weather event in Similkameen
No more evacuation alerts
An evacuation alert for hundreds of properties in the Similkmaeen has been rescinded.
This leaves no active evacuation alerts or orders within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen following this week's atmospheric weather event.
Hundreds of properties in the Tulameen and Otter Lake area are now off the hook as the weather pattern subsides.
"The RDOS EOC would like to extend sincere gratitude for the incredible efforts made by all regional partners for providing support to the impacted communities during these atmospheric weather events," reads an RDOS update Friday afternoon.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Get your skate on outdoorsPenticton - 2:00 pm
- More runs open at the StarVernon - 2:00 pm
- Arrested outside city hallKamloops - 1:36 pm
- No more evacuation alertsSimilkameen - 1:30 pm
- Epstein files start coming outUnited States - 1:24 pm
Real Estate
2122 Hwy 95
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Kazu (bonded With Boyzee) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2025 Castanet.net