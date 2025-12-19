'Several weeks' before Hope-to-Princeton Highway reopens
Weeks before Hwy 3 opens
It will likely be several weeks before the Hope-to-Princeton Highway is reopened, said the provincial government Friday.
Crews are focusing repair work on a heavily-damaged section of Highway 3, about 42 kilometres east of the Highway 3/5 junction. The atmospheric river on Dec. 16 undermined and washed away 50 metres of the highway in that location.
“Several weeks of work are necessary to be able to restore access to Highway 3 at this location on a temporary” single-lane alignment, said the Ministry of Transportation and Transit in a news release.
It is expected that a more precise timeline for reopening will be available in the coming days.
Repairs elsewhere on the highway are nearly done.
Sunshine Valley is now accessible from Hope, while Manning Park Resort can be accessed from Highway 3 via Princeton.
Checkpoints are in place at Hope and Princeton to advise travellers there is no through traffic.
While the Crowsnest Highway is closed, drivers are being told to expect heavier-than-normal volume on highways 1 and 5.
