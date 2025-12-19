Penticton News

Penticton seeing positive housing gains

Penticton's vacancy rate has climbed, good news in an ongoing quest to ensure housing for all citizens.

The latest numbers from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation show Pentivton at a 2.6 per cent rental vacancy rate, up from 1.2 per cent in a previous year.

“We’re encouraged by the progress we’re seeing, and with three more buildings set to open in the spring, it will further ease pressure for those seeking a suitable place to live,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release this week.

“While the vacancy rate is not yet within the healthy range of 3-5 per cent, this increase signals we’re moving in the right direction to address housing shortages throughout our community, one of council’s top priorities.”

The press release continues:

"Penticton is experiencing a period of healthy growth, with thousands of new housing units proposed, approved or under construction, as outlined on the City’s website at penticton.ca/growing. Already this year, more than 450 homes have been approved, positioning the city to meet its Provincial housing target of 908 net new homes over the next five years."