Historic South Okanagan cemetery getting upgrades

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Falls Cemetery undergoing upgrades.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is addressing issues at a historic cemetery in Okanagan Falls.

The RDOS took over responsibility for the cemetery in January 2023, and since then, district staff have identified issues which, in their words, are common to older sites like this one. The 3.07-acre cemetery's first burial was in 1897.



Issues include "inaccurate or missing records, unmarked graves reflecting practices of earlier eras, inconsistent plot mapping, misaligned rows, and natural site obstacles such as tree roots and bedrock," according to an RDOS press release.

"These issues make burials challenging in certain areas. Over the past three years, improvements have been implemented, with continued emphasis on planning for the future."

Matt Taylor, Area D Okanagan Falls elected director, said the cemetery is an important part of local history.

“While we’ve inherited challenges, our team is working diligently to modernize records and improve accessibility," Taylor said.



Actions in progress are:

Improved wayfinding: By early 2026, row markers will be installed at the start and end of each row to make it easier to locate loved ones.

Enhanced mapping: A drone survey was completed to capture detailed images of memorials and headstones, which are being matched with existing records. A GIS map (non-interactive) is now available on the RDOS website at rdos.bc.ca/community-services/cemetery/.

Digitized records: Cemetery records are being digitized to protect and preserve historical documentation.

Updated processes: A new interment contract is being developed to capture additional information for accurate record-keeping. The current bylaw is under review.

Public resources: A frequently asked questions (FAQ) section to answer common interment questions has been added to the RDOS website at rdos.bc.ca/community-services/cemetery/.

Future plans include:

A planning project included in the draft 2026 budget would address the long-term needs of the cemetery. The initiative would explore a range of options, including improved access, dedicated reflection areas, and greater operational efficiency.

A part-time role has been included in the draft 2026 budget that would support site planning and improvements.

Managing decades of record-keeping challenges and working within physical site constraints is a significant administrative undertaking. To accommodate adjustments and provide solutions, a new section of the cemetery will be opened for interments. The goal is to collaborate with families to identify the best possible options given the historic and physical limitations.

"The RDOS appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as the cemetery improvements continue," continues the press release.

"If you have questions regarding your family’s plot or documentation, please email [email protected] or call 778-515-5520 (extension 5)."