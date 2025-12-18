Hundreds of Similkameen properties still on evacuation alert

Photo: Unsplash Sandbag stations still ready in RDOS as some properties remain on evacuation alert

As an atmospheric weather event recedes in the Similkameen Valley, hundreds of properties remain on evacuation alert.

As of Thursday morning, 130 properties in Eastgate and 559 in Tulameen and Otter Lake remain on alert due to risk of flooding.

One property in Chopaka remains on evacuation order.

"Emergencies are a stressful time for everyone and there is support available. If you or someone you know needs assistance, please don’t hesitate to call the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225. Staff will connect you with local resources. You can also call BC Mental Health & Crisis Response: 310-6789 (no area code required)," reads an update from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Thursday morning.

Local governments and authorities continue to monitor the potential flooding situation in collaboration.

For more information and links to assistance including ongoing sandbagging locations, click here.