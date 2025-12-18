Dragonfly Pond Family Society receives $50,000 donation to support South Okanagan families

Photo: Dragonfly Pond Family Society In the photo left to right: Hazel, Eryn Wiedner, Dragonfly Pond Program Coordinator, Jewells, Adult Kim, Mrs. Janet Parker, Ivy and Nick.

An incredibly generous donation was given recently to the Dragonfly Pond Family Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing activities and support programs for families raising children with complex care needs.

The $50,000 donation came from Janet Parker, a woman who was recognized earlier this year with King Charles III’s Coronation Medal for her constant work in giving back to the community.

The donation will help the society expand their programs, which are intentionally designed so children of all abilities can participate, and parents can engage "without barriers, judgment, or the need to advocate for accommodations."

"Dragonfly Pond Family Society plays a vital role in creating inclusive opportunities for families in our community,” Parker said in the new release.

“Many families face higher costs related to their child’s care while often relying on a single income. When accessible programs are available, it makes a meaningful difference for both children and parents — especially at this time of year.”

The nonprofit supports well over 100 families.

“We are deeply grateful for this support,” Eryn Wiedner, Program Coordinator of Dragonfly Pond Family Society said.

“This donation helps us address gaps in community activities and support, ensuring families feel welcomed, understood, and included.”

For more information about Dragonfly Pond Family Society or to learn how to support its work, visit their website here or contact Eryn Wiedner, Program Coordinator at [email protected] or 250-490-3305.