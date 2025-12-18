Record high temperatures and heavy snow hit B.C.

Photo: Casey Richardson FILE- Penticton Skating Rink.

Another day of wild weather saw B.C. balancing record-high temperatures in valley bottoms with intense snowfall on mountain passes.

Six daytime high-temperature records were set across the province on Wednesday, several of them in the Okanagan.

In Penticton, the mercury climbed to 10.5 C, breaking a record of 9.4 C set in 1925.

Nearby in Summerland, an even older record fell as temperatures reached 9.7 C, surpassing the previous record of 8.9 C set in 1917.

Osoyoos set a new record of 11.3 C, exceeding the previous mark of 9.7 C established in 1997.

Salmon Arm also reached double digits, with a high of 10.2 C, breaking the former record of 9.4 C set in 2001.

In the West Kootenay, Castlegar recorded a high of 9.1 C, topping the previous record of 6.2 C set in 2001. Trail also set a new record, reaching 8.7 C and surpassing the old mark of 7.2 C from 1939. Records in the area have been kept since 1928.

While lower elevations experienced unusually warm conditions, mountain passes were hit with significant snowfall.

Environment Canada reported 44 centimetres of snow at the Coquihalla Summit. Highway 3 saw 17 centimetres of snowfall from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, while the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna recorded 14 cm. On the Trans-Canada Highway, snowfall totals reached 27 cm from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.