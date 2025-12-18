Penticton's Main Street welcomes 1970's theme cafe Atomic Coffee House

Photo: Casey Richardson Atomic Coffee House Has opened their doors in downtown Penticton

A new coffee shop has landed like a blast from the past on Penticton's Main Street.

Atomic Coffee House officially opened on Wednesday morning, with owner and operator Natalie Kushner frothing up cafe lattes while welcoming in people alongside her mom Toni Kushner.

The family previouslly ran The Bellevue Cafe for 15 years in the same spot, before deciding to open up a clothing store, Moonflower Boutique, for a change of pace.

"We did that for two years, realized it was a little bit boring, and wanted to do the cafe again," Natalie said.

Described as a mid century-modern, 70s themed cafe, the spot serves up coffee and dessert.

"The Bellevue felt more family, kind of cozy, and this one's just more like 70s, kind of walking into someone's apartment," Natalie said.

She said they wanted to add "just a funky cool place to have coffee" to the downtown area.

"We're really happy with it. We really like the vibe of the place. We've gotten quite a lot of compliments from people. We're quite happy doing this," she said.

Atomic Coffee House is open at 245 Main Street from Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.