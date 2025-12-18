279882
276595
Penticton News  

Penticton's Main Street welcomes 1970's theme cafe Atomic Coffee House

Take a trip back to the '70s

- | Story: 589925

A new coffee shop has landed like a blast from the past on Penticton's Main Street.

Atomic Coffee House officially opened on Wednesday morning, with owner and operator Natalie Kushner frothing up cafe lattes while welcoming in people alongside her mom Toni Kushner.

The family previouslly ran The Bellevue Cafe for 15 years in the same spot, before deciding to open up a clothing store, Moonflower Boutique, for a change of pace.

"We did that for two years, realized it was a little bit boring, and wanted to do the cafe again," Natalie said.

Described as a mid century-modern, 70s themed cafe, the spot serves up coffee and dessert.

"The Bellevue felt more family, kind of cozy, and this one's just more like 70s, kind of walking into someone's apartment," Natalie said.

She said they wanted to add "just a funky cool place to have coffee" to the downtown area.

"We're really happy with it. We really like the vibe of the place. We've gotten quite a lot of compliments from people. We're quite happy doing this," she said.

Atomic Coffee House is open at 245 Main Street from Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Penticton News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280130


Real Estate
5175858
2529 Thacker Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


280193


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Eeyore #14
Eeyore #14 South Okanagan BC SPCA >


257959


TheTango.net
Gwyneth Paltrow 'doesn't read anything about herself'

Gwyneth Paltrow 'doesn't read anything about herself'

Showbiz | December 18, 2025
The Tango

Weird Wednesday- December 17, 2025

Galleries | December 17, 2025
The Tango

Hopping through the snow

Must Watch | December 17, 2025
The Tango

Travis Kelce urged to not rush retirement

Showbiz | December 17, 2025
The Tango

One-stop shop

Must Watch | December 17, 2025
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
278331
275997