Penticton News

Penticton fire chief proud of busy year, excited for upgrades in 2026

Fire chief proud of busy year

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Mike Larsson, Penticton fire chief talks 2025 wins, and 2026 goals.

The Penticton Fire Department got a lot done this year, and its chief is looking forward to more upgrades to emergency response capability in 2026.

Mike Larsson, PFD fire chief, is thrilled with the community outreach and charity work that his department did in 2025.

"Our firefighters have been extremely busy, and not just in calls, but also outside of calls. They've been in the community with a lot of their charity work, hundreds of hours put into that, which has been great for emergency management," Larsson said, reflecting on the past year.

"We've collaborated with the [Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen] in getting a hazard risk and vulnerability analysis created which should be finished next year, and what that will lead to is helping with emergency response plans and just better preparedness for risks directly related to our city, which is great. We launched an emergency management hub on our city website, so that's a for emergency preparedness, so anybody in in the city can go there and get valuable tips and about how to be prepared for emergencies as they come."

It was a mild year for wildfires that specifically threatened Penticton, and that provided a time to get prepared, Larsson said.

"Our FireSmart program has been hard at work and has been working with neighbourhoods and property owners to mitigate wildfire risks up at their houses," Larsson said, adding they were happy to host five conferences on wildfire mitigation, training, safety, reaction and more, welcoming fire crews from all over British Columbia to Penticton.

"Leading experts in the field coming here talking about wildfire helping us prepare, you know, just more tools for the toolbox for us ... Any of the spare time we had within wildfire season, all went to the five conferences."

Looking into 2026, Larsson is excited to welcome two new firefighters to make sure the fire department is at safe staffing levels, meaning there are enough trained personnel for every apparatus they use for firefighting. It also will allow a little wiggle room for when people are off work for illness, whether it be physical or mental.

"That was one of our biggest challenges this year, and so that's what these two firefighters coming on are going to help alleviate. So it's not going to be that the time burden on our guys to come back in on their days off, and also overtime costs," Larsson said.

Another exciting upgrade on the horizon is city-approved funding for renovations to the fire halls. The current main fire hall on Nanaimo Avenue will get upgrades, and the current satellite area on Dawson Avenue will get a full new building to become the main hub, at a price tag of roughly $38 million.

"That was a lot of work amongst many teams throughout the city to get that that going, and it is much needed. Obviously, a large investment on behalf of the city, but much needed," Larsson said.

"It'll bring us to a modern fire hall, and something with a size that we can operate efficiently out of for the next 40, 50 years."

There will also be updates to the Emergency Operations Centre.

"It's the main hub in the event of emergency, where we operate out of to plan response. It'll help with the response and planning in the event of emergencies."

Larsson is grateful to the crew for another year of hard work.

"My team has been incredible this year. We had goals of everything I was talking about, and I think it was a very, very productive year, and I couldn't have done that without the incredible team I have."