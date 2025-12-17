High winds have caused downed trees and power outages in West Bench and Naramata

Photo: Shirley Jorgensen A tree has fallen on the power line on Smethurst Road on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

Summerland is seeing some wide spread power outages on Wednesday morning, due to "weather-related conditions."

Environment Canada warned of the strong westerly wind gusts across the Southern Interior.

The district said there is an outage west of Lister Avenue, including: Lister, Holt, Mitchell, Verrier, Alice, Aileen, Bathville, and Highway 40.

Garnet Valley Road is dealing with an unplanned power disruption too.

The landfill is also currently operating without electricity and payments cannot be processed at this time. Only cash payments will be accepted at this time (volume-based, $5 minimum), or account holders may charge to their account.

"Crews are responding and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," the district said.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

Strong westerly wind gusts across the Southern Interior are causing issues in Naramata and West Bench on Wednesday morning.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen shared an Emergency Alert that the high winds caused downed trees in the West Bench area, "creating hazardous conditions."

The RDOS said the Penticton Fire Department is on scene.

"A power outage has been reported; FortisBC has been notified. Please avoid the area," they said.

Also listed on Fortis BC's site and being reported by the Naramata community is an outage in the Smethurst Road area affecting 51 customers.

The time of restoration is unknown at this time, but one local shared a photo of a tree fallen on the power line in the area.

Police and fire have reportedly restricted access to the road.