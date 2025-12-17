Similkameen, nearby areas dealing with fallout of atmospheric storm

Photo: Tulameen Fire Department High waters in the Tulameen district.

The Similkameen continues to experience atmospheric storm conditions including high winds, widespread power outages and, in some areas, potential for flooding.

Emergency operations staff within the local regional district urge residents to take these precautions during the outage:

- Turn off lights and electrical appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer.

- Even if it is dark, turn light switches and buttons on lamps or appliances to the “off” position.

- Unplug computers and other sensitive equipment to protect them from possible surges when the power is restored.

- Leave one lamp on so you will know when power is restored. Wait at least 15 minutes after the power is restored before turning on other appliances.

- Conserve water, especially if you use well water.

- Never use gas ovens, gas ranges, barbecues or portable or propane heaters for indoor heating—they use oxygen and create carbon monoxide that can cause suffocation.

- Candles can cause a fire. It's far better to use battery-operated flashlights or glow sticks for lighting.

- Using a kerosene heater, gas lantern or stove inside the house can be dangerous. Always maintain proper ventilation to avoid a buildup of toxic fumes, and be sure to have a carbon monoxide detector.

- Stay away from downed power lines and sagging trees with broken limbs.

Keep food safe:

- Use and store food carefully to prevent foodborne illness when power outages make refrigeration unavailable.

- Use foods first that can spoil most rapidly.

- Keep doors to refrigerators and freezers closed. Your refrigerator's freezer will keep food frozen for up to a day. A separate, fully-loaded freezer will keep food frozen for two days.

- Use an ice chest packed with ice or snow to keep food cold.

- Use caution if storing food outside during winter to keep it cold. The outside temperature varies, especially in the sun. Frozen food may thaw, and refrigerated food may become warm enough to support bacterial growth. Food stored outside must be protected from animal contamination.

- If in doubt, throw it out. Throw out meat, seafood, dairy products, and cooked food that are not cold.

- Never taste suspect food. Even if food looks and smells fine, illness-causing bacteria may be present.

FortisBC is reportedly working to restore power.

As for concerns of flooding, the RDOS is expected to provide an update on evacuation alerts and orders around 1 p.m.

Power outages are currently widespread in the Similkameen, including wide areas of Princeton.

Thousands of Fortis BC customers are without power Wednesday morning.

The suspected cause for some of the outages is listed on Fortis' website as "extreme wind."

Estimated restoration time is unknown.