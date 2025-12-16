RDOS shares tips on what materials can be disposed of at South Okanagan-Similkameen landfills

Photo: Castanet file photo RDOS launches landfill awareness campaign

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is hoping to see better material disposals at their landfills and transfer stations.

To clear up common misconceptions, the RDOS announced a campaign this month to highlight key tips and guidelines.

Household hazardous waste

Campbell Mountain Landfill accepts residential household hazardous waste such as paint, gasoline, motor oil, fluorescent tubes, and cleaners

Items must be in proper containers for safe identification and disposal

Residential quantities only, with a limit of 10 items per load

RDOS sites cannot accept explosives, radioactive materials, munitions, flares, firearms, or diesel

Oliver Landfill and Keremeos Transfer Station accept oil and antifreeze (up to 25 litres per container per day), mercury-containing materials, and smoke alarms

Some landfills have specific days and timeframes for when household hazardous waste can be accepted

Appliances and refrigeration units

Drop off fridges and freezers for free at all RDOS landfills and transfer stations (except Apex Mountain).

Units must be clean and free of food waste.

Wood waste

Separate wood into categories: ‘clean wood’, ‘wood product’, ‘wood chipped’, ‘wood industrial’, and ‘wood preserved’

‘Clean wood’ includes pallets and lumber (small hardware like nails and screws is acceptable)

‘Wood product’ includes plywood, particle board, pressure-treated wood, and painted or glued wood

Batteries

Household and lead-acid batteries are accepted for free at all RDOS landfills and transfer stations (except Apex Mountain)

Household batteries include NiCad, Li-Ion, Ni-MH, and non-rechargeable types (under 5 kg each)

Lead-acid batteries for vehicles are accepted

Electric vehicle batteries are not accepted

Tires

Tires are accepted at all RDOS landfills and transfer stations (except Apex Mountain)

Maximum of four (4) intact residential tires per load per day

Rimless tires are free; tires with rims are $5 each

Bicycle tires, dirt-filled, painted, or cut tires are not accepted

Important reminders

Dispose of items during operating hours

Household hazardous waste has limited acceptance times

Children and pets must remain in vehicles

Secure all loads and follow posted signs

Ask the staff on-site if you have questions

The RDOS recommends that people using the sites to sort materials before arriving.

For further information, head to the Landfill and Curbside Collection web page on the RDOS website or call the Solid Waste Hotline at 250-490-4129.