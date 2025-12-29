Penticton News

South Okanagan court story of the year: Multiple people charged in Penticton double homicide

'Monsters' in double murder

Casey Richardson

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for our South Okanagan Crime Story of the Year, we look back at the people charged this year in connection with the murder of two Penticton residents over three years ago.

The family of one of the victim's of a local homicide said they hope to see the "monsters" charged with murder "put behind bars" soon following arrests.

In July, the RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit announced that they had arrested and charged three people in connection to the deaths of Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker.

The pair were found dead between Penticton and Summerland in 2022.

The three named in the RCMP news release were Jilane King, Simon Bourbonnais and Tyler Stuart.

King was charged with first-degree murder of Douglas Barker and accessory after the fact to the homicide of both Barker and Brown, while Bourbonnais faces lesser charges related to the murders.

Following the RCMP announcement, Castanet obtained public court documents that also named another man in relation to the murders, though he has not been charged at this time.

The indictment alleges Yves Emile Grenier was involved in the killing.

Then, in November, the RCMP charged Mitchell Reid Meilleur with accessory after the fact to murder and interference with a dead body.

With Meilleur being charged, the Crown dropped all charges against Stuart.

RCMP have not publicly named any suspects in this investigation and said that Major Crimes continues in its “pursuit of all persons involved in this investigation of the homicides.”

In a statement provided to Castanet, Barker's family said they are relieved that action is now being taken and those believed to be involved are before the courts.

“It’s been years of grief, sadness and the unknowing. Learning it wasn’t one or two people, but multiple, is sickening. Knowing that there are people out there who can do and be a part of such an inhumane act is disgusting,” they said.

“Douglas Barker is someone’s uncle, brother, nephew, son and friend, plus so much more.”

The family said that while Barker made mistakes in life and got entangled with the wrong crowd of people while trying to avoid sleeping on the streets, he put trust in people he shouldn’t have.

“They didn't deserve what happened to them. It takes a monster to do those actions, especially to another person. His family and friends just want this nightmare to end so they can grieve properly, especially after the details they will find out through the rial.

“We hope they get the maximum sentence so Doug and Alannah can get some kind of justice.”

Meilleur, King and Bourbonnais are due back in court in early January for a brief appearance.