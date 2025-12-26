Penticton News

Best of Thompson-Okanagan 'good news' from 2025

As we near the end of 2025 during this holiday season, Castanet is sharing a few of our favourite good news community stories from the past year that showcase the best of the Southern Interior.

In January, Kelowna welcomed back a man famously known for his fainting goats.

Greg Krauter had settled in Summerland after telling Castanet in 2023 that he wouldn't be coming back to Kelowna anytime soon, following a bad encounter with a security officer outside a coffee shop on Bernard Avenue as he was entering the business with his goats.

A security officer told Krauter he couldn't enter the premises and immediately escorted him back to his truck.

"She walks up, and perp walks me. So I look like a criminal in front of all these 50 people, and that's why [I said] I ain't coming back," Krauter told Castanet.

Luckily, the misunderstanding was cleared up, with Krauter and his four goats back, turning heads and entertaining people on the streets of Kelowna.

Down south in Summerland, a local family found out that a baseball field they are working to restore in honour of their son had been awarded a massive grant.

Husband and wife fundraising team Jeff and Melissa Taylor are bringing life to Living Memorial Park.

The Toronto Blue Jays' Field of Dreams grant officially awarded them $185,000.

"We've really seen the community get behind this project and really support the project. And it is about baseball. It's about kids. And, the hard work is about to begin," Jeff said.

Combined with the support from Summerland council, the new field is really taking shape.

Also in Summerland, a six-year-old girl is working hard on a major fundraiser for her elementary school playground, gathering more than $16K when she walked to raise funds.

Grade 1 student Holland Van Gurp, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, aims to raise $90,000 total to build an accessible playground, so kids just like her can all play.

In October, Penticton businesses stepped up to replace a Peachland paramedics’ stolen tires.

The Kelowna resident, who works in Peachland, got a very unpleasant surprise when he finished a night shift to find that someone had stolen his tires right off his truck.

Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors Ltd. and Fountain Tire joined forces to replace the four stolen tires and wheels, along with providing the first responder with $250 in gas cards.

In Osoyoos, a U18 player earned an assist during Canada's world hockey championship win.

Defender Danica Maynard was credited with an assist during Canada's IIHF World Championship win against the U.S. on Jan 11.

“It's truly amazing," Maynard said of packing home her gold medal. "It still doesn't even feel real at this point. It just honestly feels like a dream, but being there and just experiencing it with my teammates and my friends is just amazing."

Further north, on a rural property in the Salmon River Valley on the west side of Salmon Arm, ranchers are looking to bring bovine therapy to the Shuswap with their miniature Highland cows.

They host private farm visits to let people cuddle and pet the fluffy cows, who are trained and seem to enjoy the attention.

Up in Kamloops, a mom and her son were given the BC EHS Vital Link award for their quick actions that helped save the life of a family member who went into cardiac arrest in 2023.

“BC ambulance, thanks you very much for doing what you did. Without you guys in the early stages of CPR, our job becomes infinitely more difficult," Ryan Jones, interim provincial operations manager for BC EHS, said when he provided Tanice and Lucas with their awards.

And these two weren’t the only ones to be honoured by the BC EHS Services, with a group of men awarded for their quick thinking that saved their teammate's life during a hockey game.

Some started CPR, while others went to call 911 and to retrieve an automated external defibrillator (AED). They provided CPR and used the AED before first responders and paramedics arrived and took over.

While the man was clinically dead for an extended period of time, he came out of a coma without any long-term damage, thanks to 45 minutes of CPR keeping his brain cells alive.

These are just a few of the feel-good stories from the Thompson-Okanagan in 2025 — did we miss your favourite? Send us your top pick at [email protected]