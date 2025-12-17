Penticton man raises $40K for local SPCA

Photo: Contributed Barry Zarudenec presents $40K to the BC SPCA in Penticton.

Penticton's most prolific SPCA supporter knocked it out of the park with his annual fundraiser, raising a cool $40,000 to help animals in the community.

Barry Zarudenec has been organizing events and scraping together fundraisers for years, raising nearly $200,000 for the South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA to date.

Zarudenec's signature fundraiser was a night of food and entertainment at The Copper Mug Pub on Nov. 1, including live music and both a silent and live auction.

The results are in, and Zarudenec was able to present the BC SPCA with a cheque for $40,000.

All of the money will go towards the SPCA's work in the community rescuing domestic animals and providing for animals in need.