Princeton mayor aims to finish up major projects in 2026

Mayor ready to finish strong

Photo: Hanna Gould Photography Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

Princeton’s mayor hopes to see some big improvements for the town as he finishes off his second term in 2026.

Spencer Coyne said the town has had some big changes this year.

In May, Gorman Group, a family-owned wood products manufacturer based in West Kelowna, reached a $120 million agreement to purchase Weyerhaeuser Company’s lumber mill operation in Princeton.

“They share the same values that I think we all do. And that's awesome. It's a big relief. Weyerhaeuser was great to Princeton, but I think long-term that Gorman's will be the right fit,” Coyne said.

A proposed expansion of the Copper Mountain mine near Princeton caused tension between the Lower and Upper Similkameen Indian Bands and the ministry.

“Copper Mountain Mine is the largest employer. They are in town boundaries,” Coyne said to Castanet in early December, adding that the expansions will be a “major economic driver."

Coyne said he understands the band’s concerns that the project near the Similkameen River is moving too fast, posing environmental risks.

"We're all concerned about our water. But I also feel that the mine has made some course corrections," he said.

"I always tell people I live down the river from it. So it impacts me, and it impacts my kids."

Coyne said he feels the mine expansion operators meet the requirements and requests that were put out by the bands.

Princeton is still working on rebuilding homes after the floods of 2021.

“Federal funding still a challenge,” Coyne said. “I've been hounding Ottawa as much as I can, trying to get an audience is the hard part.”

He said he wants Princeton’s message of flood and disaster recovery, along with resilience, to move into the federal space.

“We've done close to $20 million in infrastructure upgrades to the community since the flood,” he added. “We've done the zoning amendments to allow people to stay in homes and work, and build their homes and the community businesses to be able to survive in the community.”

When flood warnings, evacuation alerts and orders came this year for the town and the surrounding Similakmeen area in mid-December due to heavy rainfall, there were concerns it could be a repeat of 2021.

Thankfully, the storms and raised river levels amounted to some isolated flooding around the Princeton and Tulameen area, but no major damage was initially seen in the Similkameen.

Evacuation alerts and orders were all rescinded a couple weeks after the events.

The town is still working on its quest for housing, something even more important now as they face growing numbers of people dealing with homelessness.

Coyne said they have an estimated 31 people living on the street and 10 others who are living precariously.

“41 people, population of just over 2,800, we have the largest unhoused population in the valley, per capita,” he said. “It's a major problem. “

He said they’ve been trying to get a shelter established, but it's not easy.

After Penticton voted down provincially-funded transitional tiny homes to address unhoused encampments, Coyne said he reached out to the Chief of Staff at the ministry asking for some funding.

“I’m not gonna try to pass that opportunity up. So I have reached out in the province looking for some support,” he said.

He also petitioned the RDOS on Thursday to engage with the City of Penticton to develop a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining commitments relating to the operation of the Temporary Winter Shelter.

Coyne wanted assurances that the shelter would accept individuals from outside the City of Penticton when space is available and not be cancelled due to political interference.

The MOU was approved unanimously by the board, and said he will continue to advocate for more housing and shelter in his town too.

On the positive side, Coyne said the economy has bounced back quite well.

“Our tourism numbers are still high. We've been really lucky in that respect, talking to other communities, other practitioners around the region, I think we've done really well,” he said.

“Our campground is full all the time. Our visitors center stats are high, which shows that people are still coming. They're not necessarily spending lots of money like they used to, but there are still people coming in, which then keeps the economy going.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Coyne said the year is all about finalizing projects.

“We've got a major water project that we're still finalizing,” he said. “This time last year, we got the water system back up and running, which was just over three years, as we were able to secure a federal grant to secure our other well, so that project should be, hopefully, finished next year.”

The town has still been working on the infrastructure upgrades since before the floods in 2021.

“We had a $56 million infrastructure deficit prior to the flood,” Coyne said. “It's funny, because you never think you get into the political world to talk about sewer pipes.”

The town borrowed $7 million and has been using it to repair the critical infrastructure. Eventually, they’ll have to upgrade to take on more capacity for the town, but Coyne said that falls second to these immediate repairs.

He’s also hoping to see the housing development up at the airport start to take shape this year.

With 2026 being a municipal election year, Coyne said he focused on getting things done that the town and his fellow councillors set up in their strategic planning years back.

“The election is separate from the job we're doing. So I mean, we will continue forward as if that's not a factor,” he said.

“I might run one more time. It's a long way away.”

Coyne said he enjoys his job as Mayor and the relationships built between the RDOS, Emergency Management, and the citizens.

“My job is made easier because of amazing people in the community, whether it's volunteers that are putting on the Halloween fun night or the recreation department staff that are doing a bang-up job at providing things to the community, my public works team that are keeping everything running, to the fire department that keeps us safe.”