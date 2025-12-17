Penticton man heading to prison for touching girlfriend's child

Photo: Castanet Penticton Law Court.

EDITOR'S WARNING: This article deals with child sexual abuse, reader discretion is advised.

A Penticton man has been sentenced to more than five years behind bars after trying to excuse sexually touching his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter.

The 28-year-old man, who will be referred to as Mr. Z to protect the victim's identity, appeared in BC Supreme Court Tuesday to learn his sentence. He was found guilty of sexual touching of a person under 16 at a recent trial.

Court heard over the course of three to five months in 2021 in Penticton, Mr. Z was in a caregiver role to S, the daughter of Mr. Z's girlfriend, who was then 12 years old.

Further, court heard during this time period, Mr. Z engaged in five instances of sexual touching with the child.

He claimed he had “accidentally” sexually assaulted the daughter, mistaking the girl for her mother, his girlfriend.

He said he had a problem with alcohol and a history of his own sexual abuse.

The court did not accept this and other excuses for the crime, finding him guilty.

On Tuesday, Mr. Z was sentenced to five years and two months in prison for his crimes, minus credit for 71 days already served.

He will also have to comply with sex offender registry rules for 20 years, comply with a 10-year ban from being near his victim, S, and a no-contact order while in custody. He will have limits to communication with people under 16 years of age among other standard prohibitions upon his eventual release.

Information on resources for anyone dealing with child sexual abuse in B.C. can be found online here.