Cram the Cruiser fundraiser is back to support South Okanagan kids, families

Photo: RCMP Join the annual Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive in Penticton

Help police and local bylaw services give back to local kids this holiday season with the annual Cram the Cruiser event.

RCMP, bylaw and other local emergency service crews will gather on Friday Dec. 19 to accept food, cash and toy donations.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., stop by the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot on Main Street to bring your donation that will go right to kids and families in need in the South Okanagan community via the Salvation Army Food Bank.

The crews thank everyone in advance for their generosity.