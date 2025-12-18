Penticton wineries donating $1 from every sparkling bottle sold to access centre

Photo: File photo The Penticton and Area Access Centre Annual Wine Auction is now live.

If you're in need of some sparkling wine for the holidays, consider a Penticton winery participating in the first annual Sparkle Campaign.

The Penticton & Area Access Centre shared in an announcement on Monday that this year’s wine auction raised $2,725.

Proceeds will help fund programs that help individuals and families facing challenges this Christmas.

PACA has partnered with local wineries for the inaugural launch of their annual Sparkle Campaign, where participating wineries are donating $1 from every bottle sold of selected sparkling wines throughout December.

These donations will help the Access Centre’s front-line services. At each participating winery, people can also enter a draw for a curated gift basket worth $200 donated by the Wine Centre.

Participating wineries include:

Township 7

Laughing Stock

Evolve Sparkling House

Haywire

BC Wine Information Store

“With the rising cost of living, more people are struggling to put food on the table and maintain shelter. More and more people are coming through our doors looking for help and needing to be connected to community resources and supports," said Marj King, Board Co-Chair, in a news release.

"Our advocates are there for them, but we need your support. Your purchase of a sparkling wine can add sparkle into someone’s life who needs it most."

To learn more about the work PACA does to help people across the South Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary region, head online here.